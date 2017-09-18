1 Dead, 17 Hurt After 2 Buses Collide in NYC

A twisted wreck between two buses in Queens has left more than a dozen people injured, police say.

One person died and 17 people were hurt, seven of them badly, when an MTA bus and a private tour bus collided in Queens early Monday -- a dramatic wreck that sent at least one of the vehicles careening into a row of storefronts, igniting a fire.

An MTA spokesman said the Q20 bus was making a right turn on Northern Boulevard shortly before 6:30 a.m. when the private bus, which read Dahlia on the back, struck it. Dahlia, a travel and tour bus company based in Flushing, could not immediately be reached for comment on the accident.



Authorities say it's not clear if the person who died was a passenger on one of the buses or a pedestrian; officials say it's also possible there could be more victims trapped underneath the bus or inside the remnants of a demolished store.

Video from the scene shows dozens of first responders swarming the two buses; passengers are pulled from the wreckage and lifted down on stretchers into an ocean of firefighters.

Heavy traffic delays were expected in the area as authorities canvassed the scene. A cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities said they would look at surveillance video to help determine what caused the collision.

