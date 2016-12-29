Md. Deputy Shot While Escorting Woman in Domestic Incident

A Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy was shot at close range and critically wounded while escorting a woman back into a home to pick up clothing following a domestic incident at a home early Thursday morning, authorities said.

An armed suspect who was also shot in the incident has died, authorities said The suspect has been identified as James L. Rich II, 52, of Edmore Road in Chestertown, Maryland.

Maryland State Police Public Information Officer Greg Shipley said Rich's girlfriend, who had been staying at Rich's home, sent a text message to her father about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. She told her father that she and Rich had been in a physical altercation and asked her father to call police.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the home, but discovered that both the victim and Rich had left. They later learned that the woman's father had picked her up and taken her to the sheriff's office.

While at the sheriff's office, the woman asked Deputy First Class Warren Scott Hogan to take her back to the home to pick up clothing. Hogan, the woman and her parents went back to the home, where they found that Rich had returned. Rich's teenage son was also present, Shipley said.

After the deputy and the woman went inside, she and Rich got into a verbal argument. Rich went into a back room, got a shotgun and fired a shot, according to a preliminary investigation, Shipley said. Rich walked toward Hogan, at which point they exchanged gunfire, Shipley said.

Rich was fatally shot.

Hogan was struck at close range in the torso, said Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician-in-chief at R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Maryland.

"He was awake and talking, but clearly critically injured," Scalea said.

"...[A] close-range shotgun blast is a devastating injury," he said.

Hogan was flown to Shock Trauma, where he underwent surgery. He may need more surgery, and remains "quite ill, but we are hopeful," Scalea said. "It's a little early to tell what else we're going to have to do, and we'll see how things go over the next few days and few weeks."

No one else was struck by gunfire.

Hogan was wearing body armor, but was shot below the armor, Hoffman said.

Hogan was also wearing a body camera during the incident. Investigators will review any footage available, Shipley said. The footage would be considered part of the ongoing investigation and it would not be released, he said.

Hogan is a four-year veteran of the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office and served about seven years with another agency, Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hofmann said.

"He's a really great guy," Hofmann said. "We've been here the entire time with him and his family, supporting them and help them get through this very traumatic event."

Hofmann said he visited Hogan as he awoke from surgery and appeared to be in "good spirits," considering the situation. Hoffman said Hogan's family was having a difficult time.

Earlier Thursday, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook, "Your prayers, posts and messages are appreciated."

The Maryland State Police homicide unit is investigating the case.