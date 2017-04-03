North Florida Boaters Capture Encounter With Great White | NBC 10 Philadelphia
North Florida Boaters Capture Encounter With Great White

The boaters called it a once-in-a-lifetime experience

    A boater caught quite the site when he and a friend saw the estimated 14-foot long shark in the water.

    Two men were surprised by a great white shark alongside their boat off the coast of North Florida over the weekend.

    Video taken Sunday just a few miles offshore of Fernandina Beach, near Jacksonville, shows what the fishermen estimated to be a nearly 14 feet long shark. They called it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

    They couldn’t believe their eyes, telling NBC News it felt like something from the Discovery Channel.

    The global shark tracker that pings great whites believe this one is nottagged.

