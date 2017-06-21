Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, will stop carrying out public engagements after August. Prince Philip is 95.

Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night as a "precautionary measure," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Wednesday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turned 96 on June 10, is being treated for an infection related to a pre-existing condition, the Palace said. He is in "good spirits."

Philip was scheduled to attend the State Opening of Parliament with his wife, Queen Elizabeth. Prince William will attend the event in his grandfather's place.

The Palace added that Elizabeth is being kept informed of her husband's condition and will attend the State Opening as planned.

The Palace had announced on May 4 that Philip will retire from royal duties this fall. Royal aides and officials were called into an unusual last-minute meeting before the announcement.