Trump Arrives in Israel, Calls for Peace

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, center, stand in attention during welcome ceremony accompany by the Israeli President Rueben Rivlin and his wife Nechama, on the left, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah in Tel Aviv, Monday, May 22,2017.

President Donald Trump landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday morning to a red carpet and welcome ceremony to help push for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, NBC News reported.

Trump said that he came "to this sacred and ancient land to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between the United States and the state of Israel." He added that together they can "bring stability, security and peace to this region."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the president, whom he called "our good friend."

Trump's two-day visit will include separate meetings with Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority. He will also be the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall, a holy site in Jerusalem.