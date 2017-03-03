Americans Earning Over $200K a Year Prefer This Vehicle: Study | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Americans Earning Over $200K a Year Prefer This Vehicle: Study

    Getty Images
    Ford introduced its new model of the F-150 pickup truck at the North American International Auto Show on Jan. 9, 2017, in Detroit. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    The most popular vehicle for Americans making more than $200,000 isn't a luxury car from Porsche, Lexus or Tesla, NBC News reported.

    It's actually the Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to a new study by the consumer research firm MaritzCX.

    "Whenever we add something, buyers tell us they'd like something even more expensive," said Ford Truck Group Marketing Manager Doug Scott.

    More than two million full-size pickup trucks, which includes commercial and heavier-duty trucks, accounted for 12 percent of the record 17.5 million new vehicles sold in the U.S. last year, according to industry sales data.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago
