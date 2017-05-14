President Donald Trump speaks while flanked by House Republicans after they passed legislation aimed at repealing and replacing Obamacare, at the White House on May 4, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

By a 2-to-1 ratio, Americans say the health care legislation that was recently passed by the House and supported by President Donald Trump is a bad idea instead of a good idea, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Forty-eight percent say it's a bad idea, including 43 percent of respondents who "strongly" believe that.

Michelle Obama Slams Trump School Lunch Delay

Speaking at a conference in the nation's capital, Michelle Obama harshly criticized the Trump administration for delaying federal rules intended to improve school lunches. Obama promoted healthy eating and lifestyle while first lady. (Published Friday, May 12, 2017)

By contrast, just 23 percent call the legislation a good idea, including 18 percent who "strongly" say that.

This past February, however, 43 percent of Americans called the Obama plan a good idea, while 41 percent said it was bad.

On May 4, the House approved legislation - by a narrow 217-213 majority - to repeal and replace Obama's Affordable Care Act. No Democrats voted for the bill, and the legislative activity has since moved to the U.S. Senate.





Sessions Defends Instruction to Implement Tougher Sentences