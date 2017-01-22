Law enforcement outside of store at Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio.

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in an attempted robbery at the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, officials said.

The robbery happened at the KAY Jewelers store in the mall, Leslie Garza, San Antonio mayor's director of communications, told NBC News.

According to San Antonio police, two people tried to stop the two suspects as they were fleeing the store.

One of the suspects shot and killed one of the Good Samaritans. The other Good Samaritan, who has a concealed carry license, shot and wounded that suspect, police said.

The other suspect then fled through the mall, shooting six people as he ran, police said.

All six victims were transported to nearby hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known, police said.

Garza said police are searching for the second suspect.

"Today's deadly shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall is a tragedy for everyone involved and all of us affected," San Antonio Mayor Ivy R. Taylor said in a statement posted on Facebook. "As SAPD and Live Oak Police continue to search for a second suspect, ensure the safety of mall employees and shoppers and clear the scene, I ask everyone to remain calm, vigilant, safe and report any info you may have about the suspect who remains at large."

Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The spokesperson said earlier that people were injured in the shooting, but the nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

The mall was evacuated and many of the stores were placed on lockdown, Garza said. Police are conducing a store to store sweep.

Video from NBC affiliate WOAI-TV showed multiple police cars, ambulances and law enforcement outside of a Dillard's department store.

A person inside the mall who spoke to WOAI-TV said he heard six shots.

The Rolling Oaks Mall is located along Loop 1604 on the northeast side of San Antonio.

Check back for more on this developing story.