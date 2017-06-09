Police Chase Ends With Fiery Crash, Standoff Along Interstate 30 in Arlington | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Police Chase Ends With Fiery Crash, Standoff Along Interstate 30 in Arlington

Driver of a tractor-trailer hits several vehicles along I-30 before multi-city chase meets fiery end

By Holley Ford

    Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

    Interstate 30 is closed in Arlington and an apparent standoff is underway after the driver of a flatbed tractor-trailer led police on a multi-city chase that ended in a fiery crash Friday afternoon.

    Fort Worth police said officers tried to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer after the driver hit several vehicles on Interstate 30 near Montgomery Street, but the driver refused to pull over and instead led officers on a chase through downtown and east into Arlington, sometimes hitting speeds of 100 mph.

    The driver hit several cars along Interstate 30 before the final crash in Arlington at about 12:45 p.m., involving at least two other vehicles, including one that caught fire after becoming pinned between the flatbed trailer and the highway retaining wall.

    A number of police officers took a defensive position behind a concrete divider and pointed their guns toward the tractor, where the driver of the truck is believed to be holed up.

    Fort Worth police said a woman can be seen in the cab of the truck, but that they don't know her condition or if anyone else is in the cab with her.

    A large crowd of onlookers is watching the scene unfold from the north side of Interstate 30.

    Police from Fort Worth and Arlington are at the scene; Arlington SWAT arrived at the scene at about 1:40 p.m.

    The number of crashes, vehicles, and potential injuries have not yet been determined, though MedStar Ambulance told NBC 5 they have responded to five calls related to the chase and transported two patients.

    The truck is owned by Pesado Transport. Owner Javier Rodriguez told NBC 5 the truck is his, though he doesn't know what's going on.

    "I'm getting a thousand calls. We're trying to figure it out right now," Rodriguez said.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

