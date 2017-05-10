Pizza Hut has apologized for running an ad on Facebook mocking the leader of a Palestinian hunger strike, NBC News reported.

The ad, which the company posted Sunday to its Israeli Facebook page, included a video of 58-year-old Marwan Barghouti in his prison cell that was retouched to show him holding a Pizza Hut box. The video was posted with the caption: “Barghouti: If you’re going to break the strike, isn’t pizza better?”

The video, which had depicted the Palestinian strike leader eating something in his cell, was released by Israeli’s Prison Service. Barghouti’s wife claimed the video was “fabricated.”

Pizza Hut apologized for the video in a Facebook post Tuesday and said the Israeli ad agency that created it has been fired.