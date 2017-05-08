Domino's Delivery Driver Shoots, Kills 16-Year-Old Would-Be Robber: Cops

A pizza delivery driver shoots and kills a teenager who was attempting to rob him, according to police.

A pizza delivery driver shot and killed a teenage would-be robber who opened fire on him as he attempted a delivery in Mesquite Saturday night. A second teen is in custody following the attempted aggravated robbery.

Mesquite police said a Domino's Pizza driver was delivering to a home in the 1400 block of Springwood Drive at about 11:20 p.m. when two men answered the door and tried to rob him.

Police said one of the teens was armed and fired at the delivery driver. The driver was also armed and fired back, killing the teen.

Responding officers found the wounded teen, identified by the medical examiner's office as 16-year-old Wayne Delaney Osborne, of Mesquite, nearby. He was later pronounced dead.

The second suspect, also 16, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Attorney informaton was not immeditately clear.

According to police, the home was vacant and a "For Lease" sign was removed from the front of the house. Police believe the teens used the empty residence to lure the driver to the home with plans to rob him.



Jaden Frazier said he played pee-wee football with Osborne and the two were childhood friends. Frazier went to the shooting site Sunday after hearing the news and said he couldn't believe it was real.

"Wayne was always in a good mood," Frazier said. "I mean, like everybody, he got in trouble every now and then, but I would never know he would do something like that."



Osborne was a sophomore at John Horn High School in Mesquite. Mesquite ISD released a statement Sunday afternoon:

The loss of a student's life is always tragic and heartbreaking, regardless of the circumstances. Mesquite ISD's thoughts and prayers are with this child's family as well as the students and staff members of John Horn High School. We will diligently support them through this difficult time and continue to do all we can to take care of the students we are entrusted with each and every day.Mesquite Dr. John Horn High School

According to Mesquite police, the delivery driver did not have a license to carry the weapon in Texas, however he did have one out of Arizona. Through a reciprocal agreement, Texas honors Arizona CHL licenses. Police have not said if the driver will face any charges in the shooting.



Domino's Pizza also released a statement about the driver on Sunday evening.

The driver involved is cooperating with police and is currently suspended during the investigation, per the policy of the franchisee that owns the store.Domino's Pizza Spokesperson

The owner of the Domino's on Galloway Avenue said it was a tragic situation for everyone involved, adding that the driver had been working for him for about nine months.

Driver's typically carry less than $20 in change.