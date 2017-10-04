A paramedic who was at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival recalls the events that lead up to his father's tragic death during the mass shooting. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Published 5 hours ago)

A father and son were enjoying themselves during the weekend in Las Vegas when their vacation ended in tragedy Sunday night at an outdoor music festival.

After 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a sea of concertgoers on Sunday, John and Travis Phippen scrambled to safety in effort to survive as bullets rained on them.

"All of a sudden, 'pop, pop, pop,'" Travis Phippen, a 24-year-old paramedic, said.

His father, 56-year-old John Phippen, died during the deadly attack that claimed 58 lives and injured more than 500 others. John Phippen, remembered for always lending a helping hand, died while trying to save others.

"He was covering this girl and he got shot," Travis Phippen said in between tears. "I got over there as fast as I could and put my arm around him and that's when I got shot."

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy and firefighter jumped in to help save John during the terrifying ordeal. The two found a wheelbarrow and guided him away from the flying bullets before finding a ride to a nearby hospital.

"He wanted me to tell everyone how much he loved them," Travis Phippen said. "That was the last thing he said to me."

John Phippen, a Valencia resident who was a father of five, owned a home remodeling company and is remembered as being a true family man.

"He gave his life for somebody he didn’t even know," Travis Phippen said.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up to help fund funerals for Phippen, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.