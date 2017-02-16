On Feb. 16, 2017, in cities across the country people participating in "A Day Without Immigrants" will skip class, miss work and not shop in order to demonstrate their economic power. The actions come in response to the Trump administration's pledge to deport more immigrants who are in the country illegally, build a wall along the Mexican border and impose a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Some businesses said they would close their doors on Feb. 16 in solidarity, such as DC restaurateur John Andrade. Actions are planned in Philadelphia; Washington, DC; Boston and Austin, Texas, among others.