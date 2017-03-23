Officer in Laquan McDonald Shooting Faces New Charges

On the evening of November 24, 2015 city officials released a video that rocked Chicago. It showed a Chicago police officer firing 16 shots that struck and killed 17-year old LaQuan McDonald. Since that day there has been an indictment on a murder charge, plus protests, investigations and a mayoral apology. But the full story of the shooting of Laquan McDonald remains clouded with questions, says attorney Matt Topic. Carol Marin reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016)

New charges have been filed against the Chicago police officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014, according to court documents released Thursday.

Officer Jason Van Dyke is now facing 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, one charge for each shot fired at the teenager.

Van Dyke has already been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of McDonald, which sparked nationwide protests after dashcam video appeared to show the teen walking away from authorities when he was killed.

Attorneys for Van Dyke have previously filed motions to dismiss murder charges against the officer, saying a grand jury "hastily" indicted him based on false information and that the shooting was in fact "justified."

Van Dyke’s partner, Joseph Walsh, and Detective David March, whose account of McDonald’s shooting conflicted with the graphic dashcam video, were placed on “administrative status” in mid-December.

The case has lead to the suspension of numerous Chicago officers and the firing of Chicago's former police Supt. Garry McCarthy.