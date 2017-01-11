President Obama Serves as Groomsman at Longtime Aide's Wedding | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

President Obama Serves as Groomsman at Longtime Aide's Wedding

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chris Torres / 6 of Four Photography
    President Barack Obama at the Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, wedding of longtime aide Marvin Nicholson to Helen Pajcic in Jacksonville, Florida.

    In the middle of a busy presidential transition, Barack Obama made time this weekend to serve as a groomsman in the wedding of a longtime friend and aide, the "Today" show reported.

    Marvin Nicholson and Helen Pajcic were married at a private home in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night. Not only was Obama in the bridal party, but the ceremony was officiated by Secretary of State John Kerry.

    A Few of President Obama's Most Popular Tweets

    [NATL] A Few of President Obama's Most Popular Tweets
    As President Obama leaves office, take a look at some of his most popular tweets over his eight years as President of the United States. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017)

    The wedding planner even released a photo showing the president on the altar with the happy couple.

    Nicholson and Pajcic both worked on Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, and Nicholson had worked on Kerry's campaign in 2004.

    Through the Years: The Obama Presidency

    [NATL] Through the Years: The Obama Presidency
    Getty Images
    Get More at Today.com
    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices