In the middle of a busy presidential transition, Barack Obama made time this weekend to serve as a groomsman in the wedding of a longtime friend and aide, the "Today" show reported.
Marvin Nicholson and Helen Pajcic were married at a private home in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night. Not only was Obama in the bridal party, but the ceremony was officiated by Secretary of State John Kerry.
The wedding planner even released a photo showing the president on the altar with the happy couple.
Nicholson and Pajcic both worked on Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, and Nicholson had worked on Kerry's campaign in 2004.
