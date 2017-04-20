Based on his amended contract, Bill O'Reilly could receive up to one year’s salary after being ousted by Fox News, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC Thursday.
His annual salary is worth about $25 million, NBC News reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of O’Reilly’s contract. 21st Century Fox said Wednesday O'Reilly would not be returning to Fox News following a New York Times report that O’Reilly and Fox had settled five cases of sexual harassment allegations for about $13 million.
In an internal memo, Fox said the decision to remove him was made with outside counsel.
