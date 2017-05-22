OJ Simpson Getting Another Parole Hearing in July

OJ Simpson is getting another chance at parole in July, according to documents from the Nevada Department of Corrections.



The actual parole hearing date in connection with his 2008 conviction for armed robbery in Nevada will not be set until mid-June.

The OJ Murder Case in Photos

Simpson's jail record lists him as inmate No. 1027820 at Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Center. It indicates no prior felonies and describes Simpson as a 69-year-old male, black, 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds with a medium build.

But this inmate's rap sheet is only a small part of his story. For that, start with the alias listed on his jail record: Juice.

O.J. Simpson has spent nearly nine years at Lovelock, a medium-level correctional facility about 450 miles north of Las Vegas, where the former NFL and USC great participated in a strong-arm hotel heist that landed him in prison 14 years after he was acquitted of murder in the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

He was found liable for their killings in a 1997 civil case.



Simpson was convicted in 2008 after the botched attempt to retrieve sports memorabilia at The Station Casion hotel off The Strip.

Simpson was denied parole in July 2013 and 2014. His parole eligibility date is listed as October 2017 on the department's Parole Eligibility Report.