North Korea 'Has Got to Be Stopped': Defense Secretary Mattis

Mattis' remarks continue a recent trend of Trump officials taking a harder line on North Korea

    AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File
    Secretary of Defense James Mattis waits for the start of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

    After years of North Korea thumbing its nose at the international community, on Friday Defense Secretary James Mattis appeared to signal enough was enough.

    "Right now, [North Korea] appears to be going in a very reckless manner … and that has got to be stopped," Mattis said at a news conference in London.

    He didn't give any details about how the administration of President Donald Trump plans to deal with the reclusive nation, which, under Kim Jong Un, has drastically increased its missile and nuclear-testing program.

    But Mattis' remarks continue a recent trend of Trump officials taking a harder line on North Korea, NBC News reported.

    Published 2 hours ago
