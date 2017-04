FILE - A visitor walks by the TV screen showing a news program reporting about a missile fired by North Korea, at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, March 6, 2017.

South Korea says North Korea has fired a missile into the waters off its east coast.

"We confirm that North Korea has launched today a projectile off its eastern coast into the sea from Shinpo located in the Southern Hamkyung province," a South Korea military official told NBC News.

This is a developing story. Please check here for updates as details are confirmed.