Road Rage: Motorcyclist Kicks Sedan, Sparks Crash

Road rage between a biker and a car leads to a rollover crash on the 14 Freeway, involving an innocent vehicle. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

A caught-on-camera road rage incident between a motorcyclist and a driver on a Southern California freeway led to a chain-reaction crash, sending an innocent person to the hospital Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash occurred before 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. The passenger who shot the video said he started recording when a gray sedan inadvertently cut off a passing motorcyclist.

"Words went back and forth," he told NBC4.

The motorcyclist zooms up to the driver's side of the sedan and kicks the side of the vehicle. The sedan veered left, pinching the biker to the center divider before it swerved and crashed into the wall, hitting and flipping a Chevy pickup truck over on its roof. The motorcyclist zooms past the collision.

The man in the truck was sent to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials were looking for the biker and said they were investigating the crash as a road rage incident and a possible hit-and run.

"Obviously it was a road rage incident. He was kicking the vehicle. We have to get a statement, see what's going on," said CHP officer Josh Greengard.

The person who recorded the video immediately turned in the footage to the CHP.

"The old man who had nothing to do with it was the one that got hurt," he said. "Hopefully by doing this, it can help him out."

The southbound lanes of the 14 Freeway were reopened by 6:33 a.m.