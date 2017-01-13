Truck Company Owner Charged With Evading $1M in Tolls | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Truck Company Owner Charged With Evading $1M in Tolls

    NJSP/NBC 4
    Lester Morales

    The owner of a New Jersey truck company was arrested at Newark Airport as he was about to board a flight to Aruba Thursday, accused of racking up more than $1 million in unpaid E-ZPass tolls and fees, authorities say. 

    Lester Morales, 34, of Little Ferry, owns EAB Transport LLC/Do It Right Trucking in Jersey City, and had about 100 trucks going through tolls more than 100 times a day with a delinquent E-ZPass account for 13 months, according to New Jersey State Police.

    After the two-month investigation, troopers learned that Morales was about to fly to Aruba on Thursday, and they alerted Port Authority police, who arrested him at Newark Airport, police said. 

    Morales was charged with theft of services and remanded to Middlesex County Jail without bail. Attorney information for him was not immediately available. 

