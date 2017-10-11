On the last night of his life, Louisiana State University student Maxwell Gruver was pelted with hot sauce and mustard and ordered to recite the Greek alphabet as part of his initiation into the Phi Delta Theta fraternity — and forced to chug hard liquor if he messed up.

And when the 18-year-old freshman died later at a Baton Rouge hospital, he had a blood alcohol level of .495 — more than six times the legal intoxication level in most states.

Those grim details about Gruver's death were laid out in arrest warrants released Wednesday as 10 current and former LSU students were formally charged with hazing — and one of them, Matthew Alexander Naquin, 19, was charged with negligent homicide.

Top row, from left: Nicholas Taulli, Hudson Kirkpatrick, Sean Pennison, Matthew Naquin, Sean Paul-Gott. Bottom row: Ryan Isto, Zachary Hall, Patrick Forde, Elliot Eaton, Zachary Castillo.

Photo credit: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office

One of the pledges "stated he could hear Gruver messing up the Greek alphabet and Naquin tell him to drink," the arrest warrant for Naquin, who lives in Boerne, Texas, states.