Authorities said they are searching for a 28-year-old Mississippi man wanted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, killing another woman and shooting a jogger, NBC News reported.

On Monday, officials began a nationwide manhunt for Alex Deaton, who is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Deaton, who police said was armed and considered dangerous, is also a person of interest in the killing of a 69-year-old woman.

Authorities said Deaton also allegedly shot the jogger early Friday morning near Jackson in a "random act of violence." Later that day, a sheriff's deputy found the body of Deaton's girlfriend, who was strangled to death, in a nearby apartment.

Deaton's last known location was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and local and federal authorities set up a $27,500 reward for information leading to the man's arrest.