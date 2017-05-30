These Spelling Bee Words Knocked Out the Competition

In this file photo, Jenna-May Ingal of Riverside, California, thinks before spelling a word incorrectly during the 88th Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals at the Gaylord National Convention Center May 28, 2015 in Washington, D.C.

Words that are difficult enough to boot spellers from spelling bee competition rounds are called knockout words.

With the premier spelling bee in the nation kicking off this week in Washington, D.C., here are five knockout words selected from the last 10 years, as provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee's office. Competitors who misspelled these words placed fourth or higher in the competition.

