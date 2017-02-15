Husband's Valentine's Day Surprise: Lobster a la L Train

A Bronx couple had Valentine's Day dinner in the Union Square subway station. Michael George reports.

No poet ever called a New York subway platform romantic.

But for Mohammad Choudry, the L train platform at Union Square was the perfect place to surprise his wife with Valentine’s Day dinner.

Choudry said his wife of nine years loves the Union Square station, with its musicians and subway performers. So he figured it’d be a great location to have a quick meal to commemorate their love.

Mohammad Choudry and his wife of nine years, Johnnybell Sanchez, shared a romantic Valentine's Day dinner in the Union Square subway station.

Photo credit: NBC New York

It was noisy and crowded, and it was so windy the red tablecloth nearly flew away.

But when Mohammad’s wife, Johnnybell Sanchez, walked in, none of it seemed to matter.

“I saw the camera and I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ Johnnybell said. “I was so surprised.”

Mohammad even hired a band to play for her.

The band’s tunes serenaded the busy platform as the Bronx couple had lobster and rush hour crowds watched in amusement. Many people took photos. Even an L train conductor couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

“Wow, just wow,” she said.

Johnnybell couldn’t help but feel the stares of the crowd.

“It was a little weird. I’m not going to lie,” she said.

But she also said it was the most memorable Valentine’s anyone has ever given her.

“He’s never done anything like this before, so I’m really proud of him.”

Mohammad felt it went off without a hitch.

“I think it came out perfect,” he said.

