Families of 9/11 Victims to Protest Trump Executive Order in Lower Manhattan

    Family members of some of the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks will protest President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning people from seven countries Thursday in Manhattan.

    The families say the executive order, which is titled “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” makes reference to the attacks to justify a ban on refugees and other people arriving from the Muslim-majority countries.

    “We will not tolerate President Trump’s use of 9/11 to defend his deplorable anti-American political agenda,” the families said in a statement. They said that it was an “outrage” that refugees who have been vetted and approved “now face grave danger and an uncertain future.”

    The families planned to rally at “The Sphere” in Battery Park at 10 a.m. Thursday.

    Trump signed the executive order on Jan. 27, sparking protests nationwide, but a federal judge imposed a temporary restraining order on it. The Trump administration appealed against the order but it was upheld by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week.

    After the federal court rejected the bid to reinstate the immigration ban, Trump emphatically tweeted “SEE YOU IN COURT!” Officials have indicated they could rewrite the executive order.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
