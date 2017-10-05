Among the 23 guns found in the Las Vegas hotel room of the man accused of killing 58 people and wounding more than 500 others, was a semi-automatic rifle that was modified to sustain the firepower of an automatic weapon. A Woburn, Massachusetts, police captain illustrates how a "bump stock" was used to convert the weapon.

The National Rifle Association has gone dark following the shooting massacre in Las Vegas, but other pro-gun groups are warning Republicans against moving on new gun violence legislation.

"Given the spinelessness of so many of the Republican caucus, the best thing would be to get the leadership not to let it come up," Larry Pratt, co-founder and executive director emeritus of the Gun Owners of America, told NBC News. "If it comes to a vote, they are going to be held accountable."

The gun-rights advocates view regulations like a bill that would ban "bump stocks" as a slippery slope to more firearm restrictions.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, predicted that after the NRA stays out the debate for a few days the organization would rain "fire and brimstone" on any wavering allies.

The NRA did not respond to a request for comment.