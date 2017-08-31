Investigators for Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the office of New York's Attorney General are coordinating their probes of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort's finances, NBC News reported.

A senior law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the matter confirms the cooperation, which was first reported by Politico. The official said coordination is not surprising given the common subject of the investigation and the desire for the two teams to coordinate their efforts.

As NBC News has previously reported, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is examining all of Manafort's real estate transactions in New York state.

Manafort's properties have come under scrutiny from investigators because experts say they fit a pattern that raises questions about how he was moving his money. Manafort's spokesperson, Jason Maloni, did not respond to multiple calls for comment.

