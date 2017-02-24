Maryland Mom Shoots, Kills Teenage Son After Argument: Police

Angelique Chase is charged with killing her 17-year-old son.

Police say a mother shot and killed her teenage son after they got into an argument Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Buckler Road in Clinton, Maryland, about 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Christopher Perry suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the hospital a short time later.

Police believe Perry and his mother, 48-year-old Angelique Chase, got into an argument prior to the shooting. Chase was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and assault.

She is being held on a no-bond status.