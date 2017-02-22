Armed guards have begun 24-hour security around the Malaysian morgue where North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother Kim Jong Nam's body is being kept after an alleged break-in attempt, officials said Wednesday.
Since Kim Jong Nam's death on Feb. 13, no claims have been made to the body, but police have asked for DNA samples from a relative to ensure that it is in fact Kim Jong Nam.
Dental records and finger prints are currently being used to identify the corpse, the hospital carrying out the post-mortem examination confirmed to NBC News.
Malaysian officials said they do not believe the North Koreans were behind the forced entering — a suspect has been identified but they didn't release any information about the person.
It's also not clear what Malaysian officials classify as a "break-in."