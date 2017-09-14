Missing Pregnant Teacher Found Dead; Boyfriend Charged

A pregnant woman who had been missing for more than a week was found dead and her boyfriend has been charged in her murder. Police described a troubling text Laura Wallen sent before her death. News4's Shomari Stone reports. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017)

A missing pregnant teacher from Olney, Maryland, was found dead Wednesday in a shallow grave in a wooded area, police said, and her boyfriend was charged with her murder.

Laura Wallen, who was four months pregnant, had been missing for nine days. A search and rescue team found her body about noon Wednesday near Prices Distillery Road in Damascus, Maryland, Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger said during a news conference Wednesday night.

Wallen's boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, was arrested a few hours later and charged with her murder, Manger said. Police said Tessier is the father of Wallen's baby.

Tessier had participated in a news conference with Wallen's family just days before her body was found.

"If somebody has her, please understand that you've taken away a huge person in so many people's life," Tyler Tessier said on Monday. "I don't know where she is. I don't know. I pray that she's safe and that she comes back. That's all I care about."

Manger said Tessier was the last person known to have seen Wallen. Surveillance video showed the two together on Saturday, Sept. 2, at a grocery store near Wallen's home. Investigators believe Wallen was killed the next day, Manger said.

Manger said Wallen had texted her friend that Saturday night.

"She sent a text message ... saying that Tyler had taken her to an open field up in the Damascus area and she says, 'I'm not sure why we're up here, but he's taken me to this place in the middle of nowhere' - something to that effect. The friend said 'take a picture' and she did," Manger said.

Wallen's sister had previously said she received a "troubling" text message from Wallen on Monday, Sept. 4, but attempts to reach her failed. Manger said Tessier is the one who actually sent the text, which read, "The baby isn't Tyler's."

Police had suspected Tessier's "involvement" since the investigation began, and police allowed him to speak at that news conference as an investigation strategy, Manger said.

"The decision to allow him to participate in that news conference was a calculated decision made by the detectives in this case for the express purpose of hearing what he had to say. It was done with the approval and knowledge of the victim's family," Manger said.

"Laura is in the loving arms of God now," her father, Mark Wallen, told a News4 reporter via text message on Wednesday.

Manger said Tessier drove Wallen's Ford Escape to the Columbia area and he admitted to getting rid of the front tag. Tessier also admitted to throwing out Wallen's driver's license and iPhone, Manger said.

Tessier had also texted an acquaintance asking for a ride to Baltimore and their help "to clean up a mess," Manger said. The person declined to help.

Wallen's Ford Escape was discovered Sept. 7 at an apartment complex in Howard County. The SUV wasn't far from Wilde Lake High School, where Wallen taught in the social studies department.

Her students and coworkers worried when Wallen didn't show up for the first day of school on Sept. 5.

Wallen's family said she was excited about her pregnancy and posted her sonogram on her refrigerator.

Police are still unsure of the motive for Wallen's murder and said the investigation is ongoing.

Tessier was living at three different places, Manger said, adding that police have interviewed everyone who he lived with.

It could not immediately be determined if Tessier had an attorney.

Manger said the owner of the property where her body was found has no involvement with her murder.

A pending autopsy will determine Wallen's exact cause and manner of death.

Interim Superintendent Michael Martirano says resources will be available at several schools for students and staff members who are grieving.

"My heart goes out to the people who prayed so hard for her safe return and are devastated by this news," Martirano said in a letter the parents.

