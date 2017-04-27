Missing Girl Found Dead in Ill. Home, Ending 30-Hour Search

The Will County Sheriff's Office "temporarily suspended" its search for a missing toddler in Joliet Township Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Michelle Relerford reports.

A 16-month girl who went missing from her home in a southwest suburb of Chicago was found dead early Thursday morning.

After 30 hours of searching, the body of Semaj Crosby was discovered inside a home in the 300 block of Louis Road in Joliet Township around 12 a.m., according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

An evidence van could be seen parked outside the home where Semaj was found and yellow crime tape surrounded the area early Thursday.

The house is right in the center of what had been a massive search area scoured by more than 100 officers, multiple teams of bloodhounds, divers and volunteers ever since the 16-month old was reported missing by her mother, Sheri Gordon, on Tuesday evening.

Gordon told authorities her daughter had been playing in the yard with her cousins before she wandered away. She pleaded for her safe return in an interview with NBC 5 Wednesday morning.

“I just want her home with mommy. I just want her home with me,” Gordon had said.

NBC 5 learned Wednesday that Gordon had hired an attorney as search crews were continuing their efforts to find Semaj. The Will County Sheriff's Office said it was Gordon's attorney that helped authorities get consent to search the home at on Louis Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday, before investigators found the body of the girl an hour later.

Gordon and other family members were seen walking in and out of the residence during the search Wednesday. Authorities have not confirmed that Semaj was found in her own home.

The Department of Child and Family Services said Wednesday that Gordon is currently under investigation for an allegation of neglect.

"We have had prior contact with this family including four unfounded investigations for neglect and two prior pending investigation[s] for neglect opened in March 2017," said Veronica Resa, deputy director of communications for DCFS.

Resa said DCFS had been at the family's home April 25 about 3:20 p.m. and all three of the mother's children were there — including Semaj.

"There were no obvious hazards or safety concerns at that time. DCFS has been working with the family, offering services since September 2016," Resa said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday to determine the girl’s cause of death.