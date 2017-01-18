Michelle Obama Shares Video of "One Last Walk" Through White House | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Michelle Obama Shares Video of "One Last Walk" Through White House

The first lady is accompanied by the beloved family dogs Bo and Sunny

By Liz Lane

    Host Jimmy Fallon and first lady Michelle Obama write out Thank You Notes to President Obama, Inauguration Day and other things. (Published Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017)

    The boxes are taped, the moving vans are filling up and the staffers have said their goodbyes. On Friday, the first family will move out of the house they’ve called home since 2009. But before they turn over the keys, matriarch Michelle Obama took one last walk through the White House — for the whole world to see.

    On Wednesday, Obama posted a short video of her stroll on Twitter. The first lady is accompanied by the beloved family dogs Bo and Sunny.

    Wearing chic black pumps, black pants and a bell sleeve blouse, Obama walks slowly through the halls, no doubt taking in all the memories she’s made during her husband’s two terms. 

    The Obamas are headed to a 8,200-square-foot home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

    But before they settle into their new residence, the soon-to-be-former president is taking his wife and children on a relaxing vacation in warm Palm Springs, California — likely a nice respite from the demands of the last eight years.

