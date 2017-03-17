Police, Mayor to Honor McDonald's Workers Who Helped Officer | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Police, Mayor to Honor McDonald's Workers Who Helped Officer

Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Police Director Juan Perez will be honoring Pedro Viloria and his co-workers at a ceremony Friday

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A South Florida McDonald's worker jumped into action to save the life of an off-duty police officer.

    (Published Thursday, March 16, 2017)

    Employees of a Miami-Dade McDonald's who jumped in to help an off-duty officer who was having a medical emergency in the restaurant's drive-thru line will be honored by the county's mayor and police director at a ceremony Friday.

    Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Police Director Juan Perez will be honoring Pedro Viloria and his co-workers at the 10 a.m. ceremony.

    Viloria, 22, was working his shift at the restaurant Tuesday and was serving the female officer and her two children at the drive-thru window when he noticed something was wrong.

    "I see she hardly breathing and I thought that's not normal," Viloria said.

    Top News: Peru Floods

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Rodrigo Abd/AP

    Viloria said the woman's car started rolling forward, so he jumped through the window to help stop it. A curb stopped the car from going into traffic, and a second McDonald's worker helped with CPR.

    The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her name and exact condition haven't been released.

    "Our prayers are with our officer for a speedy recovery & our eternal gratitude goes to the heroes that sprung into action," Miami-Dade Police Tweeted Wednesday.

    Published 50 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices