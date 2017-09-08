One of the most powerful earthquakes on record in Mexico toppled buildings and sent frightened residents into streets that were plunged into darkness due to power outages.



At least 30 people are dead following the magnitude-8.1 quake, centered just off the country's southern coast. A hotel in Oaxaca collapsed in Mexico's largest-magnitude quake in a century, matching a June 1932 quake that is believed to have resulted in 400 deaths around the port of Manzanillo.



These images capture some of the destruction.

