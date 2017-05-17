Turkish President's Bodyguards Suspected in Beating at Embassy

News4's Shomari Stone talked to people outside the residence on Sheridan Circle (Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017)

The men seen on video beating protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in D.C. Tuesday are bodyguards for the country's president, senior U.S. officials tell NBC News.

Nine people were hurt and two arrests were made after an altercation broke out between two groups at the protest on 23rd Street NW, about a half-mile from Dupont Circle.

According to senior U.S. officials, the men seen beating the protesters were Erdogan's bodyguards and part of his official party.





A statement from the U.S. Department of State referred to crackdowns on free speech.

"We are concerned by the violent incidents involving protesters and Turkish security personnel Tuesday evening," spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Wednesday afternoon in the statement. "Violence is never an appropriate response to free speech, and we support the rights of people everywhere to free expression and peaceful protest."

"We are communicating our concern to the Turkish government in the strongest possible terms," the statement continued.

The executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America, Aran Hamparian, witnessed and recorded the incident.

"It was a pretty aggressive assault by people who were very well-prepared. I think they were security or bodyguards or part of that contingent that traveled with President Erdogan," Hamparian said.

Two men were arrested, including one who was charged with assaulting a police officer. The bodyguards were not among those arrested.

D.C. police say they intend to pursue charges against other individuals involved.



The incident came the same day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned what she called an "attack" at the ambassador's residence.

“What we saw yesterday -- a violent attack on a peaceful demonstration -- is an affront to DC values and our rights as Americans. I strongly condemn these actions and have been briefed by Chief Newsham on our response," she said in a statement. "The Metropolitan Police Department will continue investigating the incident and will work with federal partners to ensure justice is served.”

The diplomatic immunity that foreign leaders typically are afforded usually applies to their security details as well, John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor Joseph Giacalone told NBC News.

Samantha Power, President Barack Obama's ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted about the incident.

"Clearly Erdogan's guards feel complete impunity, drawing on tools of repression they use at home & knowing he has their back, no matter what," she said.