RAW VIDEO: Lakeland Police say a massive alligator was spotted in the Circle B Bar Reserve. (Published 3 hours ago)

Footage of an alligator that looks almost too massive to be real was posted to the Lakeland Police's Facebook page Monday.

According to the post, Kim Joiner was taking an afternoon stroll Sunday in the Circle B Bar Reserve when the gator was spotted.

The big gator is seen lumbering across a grassy path as a group of spectators take photos.

Lakeland Police told NBC 6 that the gator is real.

