Photos: Shooting in Las Vegas Leaves 20 Dead

More than 20 were killed and 100 wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday, police said.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Las Vegas police later said one suspect was "down" and they did not believe there were any other shooters.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.