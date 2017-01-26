Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan Departs Agency

President Donald Trump, speaking to a crowd on Jan. 25, 2017, at the Department of Homeland Security outlined his plan to secure American borders, saying that he has called for the “immediate instruction of a border wall.” (Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017)

The nation's Border Patrol chief is departing the role one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to construct a massive wall on the U.S.-Mexican border, NBC News reported.

Mark Morgan's exit was announced by Kevin McAleenan, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Morgan became the latest high-profile agency head to leave as the new administration takes over. The circumstances of his departure are unclear.

A former FBI agent, Morgan was hired by the agency in 2014 by to investigate allegations of abuse against migrants by Border Patrol agents. He found himself at odds with the union that represented the agents from the start.

When Morgan was appointed chief, the union stepped up their criticism and eagerly aligned itself with Trump.