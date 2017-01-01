Mariah Carey Suffers New Year's Eve Lip Sync Fail

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.

When Ryan Seacrest called Mariah Carey's name on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" Saturday night, the crowd went wild for her highly anticipated performance. But what fans got was a lip sync fail sure to go down in 2016 history.

Donned in jewels and a nude jumpsuit, the night's headliner took the stage. Though her 1991 track "Emotions" began playing, Carey didn't start singing. Only pre-recorded background vocals could be heard.

"Well, happy New Year. We can't hear," the superstar said to the audience in Times Square. "We didn't have a check for this song."

Dancers continued their practiced choreography around the stage — and Carey never found her place in the song.

There was still one more tune to perform.

The classic hit "We Belong Together" came over the speakers and Carey opened her mouth, only to poorly lip sync to the studio version of the track. The five-time Grammy Award winner could even be seen holding the microphone at her side while her vocals continued playing.

Viewers and fellow celebrities wasted no time taking to social media.

Still, Carey powered through her technical difficulties and remained until the end of her set. "That was," she said before pausing, "amazing."