Margaret Thatcher's Tea Set Stolen From DC Home: Police

Have you spotted anyone stirring their tea with a curiously fancy spoon lately?

A tea set that once belonged to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher has been stolen from a Southeast D.C. home, police said.

The set was stolen sometime between Sunday, Feb. 12 and Wednesday, March 1 in the 100 block of 13th Street SE, police said. The homeowner told police he bought the set made by Tiffany & Co. through an online auction and it has significant monetary and historical value.

President Ronald Reagan gave the set to Thatcher, according to the police report. The case for the set of spoons, a pair of tongs and bowl is embossed with the presidential emblem.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment for the robbery. Anyone who has information can call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.