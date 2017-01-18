Man Tries to Set Self on Fire Outside Trump's DC Hotel in Protest | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Tries to Set Self on Fire Outside Trump's DC Hotel in Protest

    NBC4 Washington

    A man was injured outside Trump International Hotel in Washington Tuesday night after he tried to set himself on fire to protest the election of Donald Trump. 

    Police said they were called to the Pennsylvania Avenue hotel for a report of a person "in distress." 

    The man told News4's Shomari Stone he was trying to set himself on fire as an act of protest over the election of Donald Trump.

    "I was trying to light myself on fire as an act of protest," the man, who police have not identified, said. " To protest the fact that we've elected someone who is completely incapable of respecting the Constitution of the United States."

    The man was taken to a hospital with burn injuries. There is no word on his condition.

