Londoners Ran, Hid and Fought Attackers Amid Terror Rampage

Six civilians were killed and at least 30 injured before three attackers were killed by police in London.

Bar and restaurant patrons used what they could to block door in order to repel knife-wielding attackers at London's Borough Market after what police called terrorist incidents that began with a vehicle ramming into pedestrians on London Bridge, witnesses told NBC News.

Fabio Lamas, 20, was working at the Wheatsheaf Pub when he heard someone shout "knives, knives, knives" and he said someone inside used a barrel to block the door, and staff locked the doors and gates. Gunfire, believed to be from police, then rang out, he said.

At another restaurant in Borough Market, witnesses said that an attacker entered and stabbed a woman in the neck, and a manager threw bottles at the man and staff used a bar stool to push him outside.

At least 30 people have been taken to hospitals throughout London after two terror attacks Saturday night. Six people have died and police shot and killed three suspects. Police are investigating.