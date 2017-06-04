London Mayor: 'We Will Never Let These Cowards Win' After Terror Attack | NBC 10 Philadelphia
London Mayor: 'We Will Never Let These Cowards Win' After Terror Attack

    Seven civilians were killed and dozens more were injured before three attackers were killed by police in London.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    London's mayor boldly declared that the city is open after a terror attack in the heart of the British capital killed seven people and injured dozens.

    "We are all shocked and angry today, but this is our city," Sadiq Khan told NBC News on Sunday. "We will never let these cowards win, and we will never be cowed by terrorism."

    Khan doesn't think the general elections scheduled for Thursday should be postponed or moved because of the attacks.

    Khan said the attacks were motived to stop people from "enjoying the democracy that we have."

    Metropolitan Police Provide Update on London Terror Attack

