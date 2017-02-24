Little Tikes Recalls Toddler Swings Due to Fall Hazard

Little Tikes is recalling about 540,000 toddler swings due to a fall hazard. The seat of the swings is made from plastic that can crack or break, posing a safety hazard to toddlers.

This recall involves Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug’n Secure pink toddler swings. The swings have a pink T-shaped restraint in front with a Little Tikes logo. The swing is suspended by four yellow ropes.

The Ohio-based company has received about 140 reports of the swing breaking, including 39 injuries to children.

Two of the reported injuries included children with a broken arm. Other injuries included abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head.

Good Samaritans Save Boy From Sea

A South Korean family visiting Hawaii is grateful for the Good Samaritans who helped rescue their young son from rough waves on Oahu's North Shore. (Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017)

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. The molded INNER arrow of the date code stamp points to “10”, “11”, “12” or “13”, it is included in the recall. In addition, swings with a date code stamp of “9” on the INNER arrow combined with “43” or higher number stamped on the OUTER are included in this recall. No other date codes or other colored swings are affected.

The swings were sold at Walmart, Toys “R” Us and other stores nationwide and online at www.littletikes.com and other websites from November 2009 through May 2014 for about $25.

Consumers can contact Little Tikes toll-free at 855-284-1903 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.littletikes.com and click on "Product Recalls" under the "At Your Service" menu for more information.