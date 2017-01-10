Lights Back on at Washington Monument After Latest Outage | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Lights Back on at Washington Monument After Latest Outage

Monday's outage was the second time since the beginning of the year that the national icon has gone dark at night

    News4's Kristin Wright reports on a second light outage at the Washingon Monument since the beginning of the year. (Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017)

    The lights were restored to the Washington Monument Monday evening, after electricians traced the problem to a ground fault, the National Park Service reported.

    The lights had gone out earlier Monday. It was the second time since the beginning of the year that the national icon has gone dark at night.

    Monday's problem was not related to last week's outage.

    The lights also went out Jan. 3. That time, officials blamed the clock in the Washington Monument's automated lighting system.

    The monument has had plenty of systems trouble lately. It's been closed since August due to ongoing problems with its elevator. 

    In December, officials said they would spend $2 million to $3 million to fix the elevator, and planned to reopen the monument to visitors in 2019.

