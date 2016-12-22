Tragedy Fuels LA Man's Self-Defense Course for Women

Maurice Gomez, of Los Angeles, considers teaching women to protect themselves his life's purpose, and he usually does it for free, NBC News reports.
This purpose stems from a personal tragedy, when Gomez learned his girlfriend was raped and killed by a stranger, then left on the side of the road.
"I put blame on myself because I should have been there," said Gomez, owner of MG Kenpo Academy in Duarte, California, and a tactical self-defense instructor for the Los Angeles Police Department. "Ever since then, it was something I carried inside of me, where I didn't want anybody to have to feel that."
The fourth-degree black belt now offers free specialized self-defense classes for women — watching them gain in confidence and strength as they prepare for the worst.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article stated that Gomez is an LAPD officer, which he is not.