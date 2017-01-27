File Photo—In this Feb. 19, 2016, photo, people ride chairlifts while others ski at the Masik Pass Ski Resort in Wonsan, North Korea.

On the bumpy road to North Korea's top ski resort, work gangs hack and shovel the fresh snowfall to clear the route for busloads of their fortunate fellow citizens, NBC News reported.

There are thousands of them.

Men, women and children, red-faced from the blizzard conditions and freezing cold, wrapped up in jackets, scarves and hats, smashing the snow like metronomes with pickaxes and sticks. They the push it aside with makeshift wooden shovels.

Along the twisting mountain road, small groups of uniformed soldiers join the work, but this is overwhelmingly a civilian effort.