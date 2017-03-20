When an Alabama nursing student was kidnapped and locked in the trunk of her own car last week, she used the light on her insulin pump to find the latch and escape to safety, she told the "Today" show.

Brittany Diggs was kidnapped at gunpoint last Tuesday, eventually being stuffed into her trunk after her kidnapper threatened to kill her and attempted to withdraw money from her bank accounts with her ATM card. As her assailant was leaving a gas station, Diggs found the latch in the trunk and jumped out.

The ordeal was captured on gas station’s surveillance camera, and Birmingham police confirmed Diggs’ story of her escape. The culprit is still on the loose, and Diggs, fearing for her safety, said she’s relocating.