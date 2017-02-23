The maker of Keurig coffee brewers agreed this week to pay a $5.8 million penalty after allegedly failing for years to report a defect that caused more than 100 burns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Vermont-based Keurig Green Mountain recalled 6.6 million of its Keurig MINI Plus brewers in December 2014. Keurig received about 200 reports of water, coffee or coffee grounds overheating and spraying out of the device during brewing between 2010 and 2014, the CPSC said in a news release.

Some of the more than 100 injury reports received involved second- and third-degree burns, according to the CPSC.

Two people reported facial scarring and one reported an eye injury, according to a settlement filing that says Keurig did not report to the CPSC when a retailer brought incidents to its attention.

Keurig's settlement was announced on Tuesday. It does not constitute an admission of guilt of the charges, but the company did agree to create a compliance program to ensure it complies with federal product safety law, the CPSC said.

At the time of the recall, Keurig offered free repairs to the MINI Plus coffee brewers.